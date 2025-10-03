Donations have been pouring in for the grieving family of a Doncaster mum-of-four, described as having “an absolute heart of gold,” following her death.

Michelle Brown passed away at the weekend – with more than £8,000 already raised through an online fundraising campaign.

Rebecca Powell, who has organised the fundraising page, which you can donate to HERE said: “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we share the devastating news of the passing of our beautiful Michelle Brown — the most infectiously funny, kind, and compassionate soul you could ever meet.

“She lit up every room she walked into with her cheeky smile, her incredible sense of humour, and the warmth of her heart.

“Michelle wasn’t just a friend — she was the friend.

"The one who would drop everything to help someone in need.

"The one you could always count on for a laugh, a shoulder to cry on, or a bit of brutally honest advice delivered with love.

"She had a heart of absolute gold and made a lasting impact on everyone lucky enough to know her.”

Michelle passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on September 28.

Added Rebecca: “Her sudden loss has left an unimaginable hole in our lives, especially for her four beautiful children — Paige, Lacey, Lewis, and Roman — and her loving partner, Colin.

"Michelle was the heart of their family, their rock, and their greatest cheerleader.

“Her children were her world, and her love and strength as a mother were truly inspiring. She was not only a devoted mum but also Colin’s best friend and soulmate. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

“Now, as we come to terms with this heartbreak, we’re asking for your support.

“We want to give Michelle the beautiful and dignified send-off she deserves — one that honours the incredible woman she was. If you’re able to spare anything, no matter how small, it would mean the world to her family.

“All donations will go directly towards funeral costs, and anything remaining will be given to her children to support them in the weeks and months ahead.

“Let’s come together to show this amazing family just how deeply loved Michelle truly was.”