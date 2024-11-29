A Sheffield girl has landed her first big TV role, in a major Christmas advert.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But despite the delight eight-year-old Mia Tormey felt upon getting the part, she has explained why filming for the commercial ‘made me feel sad’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mia appears in the NSPCC’s Christmas advert as Maisie, who finds herself all alone on Christmas Day, waking up to an empty stocking, before calling the charity’s Childline helpline.

Mia Tormey, aged eight, from Sheffield, has made her screen debut in the NSPCC's heartbreaking Christmas advert. She is one of a number of young actors with the agency Articulate to have secured roles in festive commercials this year. | Articulate Agency

Mia told how she ‘loved being able to act sad’ and the trickiest part was ‘to get my mic on’.

She added: “I didn't realise that I could cry so easily but now I know that, if i need to do a sad scene, I can cry to make it look realistic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It made me feel sad when I learnt that some children don't have any parents or presents at Christmas and in everyday life."

Mia’s parents told how they were ‘immensely proud’ of their daughter, who has been doing acting classes for a number of years but only recently began auditioning for roles.

Mia Tormey said she never realised before appearing in the NSPCC Christmas advert that she could make herself cry so easily | Articulate Agency

“As soon as we saw the self-tape request for the NSPCC commercial, we expected that Mia was a perfect fit for the role as she has a maturity within her acting style and expressive qualities that fit well with the brief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Seeing her perform on set and in front of the camera was amazing as she just really connected with the role.

“It was very emotive seeing it being filmed and the crew's reaction to her performance really echoed how this message would be received by the audience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mia was put forward for the role by the Yorkshire-based acting agency Articulate and after sending a self-tape went to an in-person recall in London, where she impressed the director and casting director to secure the part, which is her screen debut.

Mia is one of a number of young actors with Articulate Agency who are starring in adverts this Christmas, with others appearing in festive commercials for Smyths Toys, O2 and Vodafone.

Articulate Agency, which also runs a drama school in locations across Yorkshire, has in the past secured parts for young actors in shows including Waterloo Road, Peaky Blinders and Happy Valley, and one of its stars is in Richard Curtis’ new Netflix animation, That Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stacey Burrows, founder and director of Articulate Agency, said: “The increased demand for child actors on TV has opened up incredible opportunities for young talent.

“Being based in local communities across Yorkshire, we’re incredibly proud to be nurturing raw talent, and creating transformative opportunities for children and teens from diverse backgrounds.”

For more about the NSPCC, and to donate, visit: https://www.nspcc.org.uk/

To contact Childline, call 0800 1111 or visit: https://www.childline.org.uk/