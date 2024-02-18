Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Thursday February 22, it will be the 80th anniversary of when a B-17 Flying Fortress belonging to the United States Army Air Forces crashed to the ground in Sheffield during World War II.

The bomber, named ‘Mi Amigo’, had been badly damaged in a mission over Denmark and was attempting to return to RAF Chelveston, in Northamptonshire. But miles off course and losing height and fuel, the pilot officer, 1st Lieutenant John G. Kriegshauser had no option but to attempt an emergency landing in Endcliffe Park.

Tragically, the Mi Amigo crashed on the hillside above the River Porter, killing all 10 airmen. The average age of the crew was around just 23 years old.

The Mi Amigo memorial in Endcliffe Park has been given a facelift after a fundraiser by Sheffield RAFA.

To mark that fateful day, next week the 48th Fighter Wing of the United States Air Force, based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, will honour the heroes with a flypast over the crash site. Sheffield RAFA (Royal Air Forces Association) will also be holding a service on the following Sunday.

When will the Mi Amigo memorial flypast take place?

The flypast will take place at 11am on Thursday February 22, 80 years ago to the day when ten airmen lost their lives during WWII in 1944.

Where will the Mi Amigo memorial flypast take place?

Two fighter jets from the 492nd Fighter Squadron will pass over the Mi Amigo Memorial in Endcliffe Park in a westerly direction at 11am. The jets are then planned to make the return pass some minutes later in the opposite easterly direction.

When and where is the Sheffield RAFA service?

Sheffield RAFA has planned to hold its annual public memorial service for all to pay their respects to the Mi Amigo aircrew. This is due to be held on Sunday February 25 at the Mi Amigo memorial.

A flypast will take place on the 80th anniversary of the Mi Amigo crash. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

What else is planned to mark the 80th anniversary of the Mi Amigo crash?

A fundraiser by the Sheffield branch of the Royal Air Force Association saw £21,000 raised for the Mi Amigo memorial site. This has seen the installation of new railings, steps and three signboards.

The work has also involved a tidy up to remove unrelated memorabilia and 'regularise' the setting in accordance with military rules. It is due to be completed before the 80th anniversary service on Sunday February 25.

A row erupted over the £21,000 works when Tony Foulds, who shot to fame after television presenter Dan Walker organised a flypast five years ago, shared his fears that the memorial is gradually being taken out of his hands.

Mr Foulds, aged 87, says he has maintained a shrine to the crew for 71 years. He claims to be the only person still alive who saw the crash which killed 10 US airmen in 1944, and that the pilot's actions saved his life.