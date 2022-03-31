Mercia Power Response: Plans submitted for battery energy storage facility in Sheffield

The company sent a full planning application to Sheffield City Council for a vacant site off Darnall Road.

It intends to install and operate a battery energy storage facility comprising 30 battery storage containers.

The plans also include a high voltage electrical substation, electrical transformers, welfare, office and control kiosks, as well as associated infrastructure.

Battery energy storage systems enable energy from renewables, like solar and wind, to be stored and then released when customers need power most.The development would provide balancing and reserve services to National Grid to help manage the supply and demand of electricity.

A planning statement submitted as part of the application said “the transition towards renewable energy will have long term positive environmental, social and economic impacts by reducing dependency on fossil fuels.”

The number of workpeople on the development site during construction is expected to vary between five and 15.

Whilst there will be no staff permanently based on site once operational, it is anticipated that this facility will directly employ up to one technician and one administrator.