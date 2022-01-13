Reece Winterbottom, from Beighton, was diagnosed with brain tumour and sadly died in May last year, just months after losing his mum to skin cancer. He was only 16.

Now a local business in Rotherham is helping children and families at Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, where Reece spent his final moments, in his honour.

Graham Jenkins, director at family-run Cosmetic Repair Solutions, which also has branches in Chesterfield, rallied his team to buy an array of items from the charity's 'Amazon wish-list' for the children and families at the hospice.

Reece was just seven when he was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2012, only six months after losing his mum Kirsty to skin cancer, and he underwent an operation to remove it at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Their efforts were further bolstered by Graham's wife Leanne's business Le Petite Boutique Babywear, which also donated gifts and raised funds for Bluebell Wood with the help of their daughter, Daisy.

Bluebell Wood is a charity close to the hearts of those at both businesses, with staff member David Winterbottom and his family saying their devastating goodbyes to his son Reece at the hospice following a courageous battle with a recurring brain tumour.

‘Avid Sheffield United fan’

Reece was a popular pupil at Westfield School and a big Sheffield United fan, who got the chance to meet the players and step onto the pitch at Bramall Lane a few weeks before he died.

David, from Sheffield, has since raised thousands of pounds for the charity where the popular pupil at Westfield School spent much of the last four months of his life.

David said: “Reece was a very loving, caring and polite person who never had a bad word to say about anyone.

“He was one of those people who would do anything for anyone, no matter what he might have been going through at the time.

“Our time at Bluebell Wood as a family was just amazing, they couldn’t do enough for us and the care for Reece was impeccable. Everyone – every single member of staff – was just brilliant.

“You don’t have to want for anything. Meals, washing up – you name it, it’s all taken care of.

“He really picked up while we were at the hospice, and even started to walk around using his frame. He really loved it at Bluebell Wood. He’d go off to the cinema room, watch Sky Sports on the telly or take a walk around the gardens.”

“It meant everything to have that time together at Bluebell Wood – and I don’t know how we would have coped after we lost him without all the care and support.

“I really can’t put it into words how much of an amazing place it is.”

Bluebell Wood: ‘An honour to be there for Reece and his family’

Since saying goodbye to Reece, the family continue to use hospice services such as bereavement counselling and sibling support.

Shannon Gossage, regional fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said: “It was our honour to be there for Reece and his family in those final months of his life, and David’s kind words and support ever since have been truly humbling.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to Graham, the team at Cosmetic Repair Solutions and to David and his family for their support and generosity.