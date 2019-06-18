Memories of Friends aims to help those lonely, socially isolated
Loneliness and social isolation are some issues that many can associate with, but often difficult to deal with.
Twelve Trees Care, which acknowledged that such issues exist, has come up with a monthly event called Memories of Friends that aims to create better environment for those affected.
The event, which aims to gather about 40 participants, will be held tomorrow from noon to 3pm at The Ball in Crookes after two successful events held previously.
Independent Community Services Consultant Kathy Markwick said the event is ideal for everyone and not just for the elderly, as it is also for those who feel lonely or socially isolated, irrespective of their age.
"This event gives people something to look forward to, something to get dressed up for and a chance to dine and dance in an afternoon," she said.
Not only that, she said the event is also 'dementia-friendly' and therefore offers invaluable respite for many families and carers.
And with just £7 fee, the participants will get a two course lunch and live entertainment from newcomer Russ Elliott.
Twelve Trees Care managing director Simon Millis said the event offers a wonderful opportunity to combat and reduce loneliness and social isolation.
For further information, please contact Kathy on 07729528844.