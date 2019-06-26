Memorial tournament for much-loved Sheffield dad set to pass £10,000 mark

The Barry Sleney Memorial Trophy was launched after its namesake died on Boxing Day in 2014 of heart disease and this Saturday’s event will be the fifth time it has taken place.

Barry was a 73-year-old retired electrician, who lived in Hillsborough and was a big Sheffield Wednesday fan.

Barry Sleney and the trophy which was launched in his memory

David Sleney, one of Barry’s four sons, described him as a ‘lovely bloke’ and a brilliant father who doted on his six grandchildren.

“He was a lovely bloke who would do anything for anyone, and everyone who met him loved him,” he said.

More than 100 players are set to take part in this year's six-a-side tournament at Sheffield United’s Shirecliffe training academy, which will be followed by an evening bash at the Hillsborough Hotel on Langsett Road from 7pm, including a charity auction, raffle and live music, at which anyone is welcome.

Barry Sleney in his younger days, when he was a keen footballer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event has already raised around £9,500 during its first four years and is expected to sail past the £10,000 mark this year, which David said could be the last time it is held.

It was held in aid of the British Heart Foundation for the first two years but proceeds have since gone to Weston Park Cancer Charity, as Barry was successfully treated at Weston Park Hospital for prostate cancer.

This year will be extra special as David’s older brother Paul is travelling all the way from Perth in Australia to take part, which David said would be the first time he has returned to the country since Barry’s funeral.

David said: “Dad loved football and all sport, and he would be absolutely blown away by this tournament and how much it has raised for two great charities which meant so much to him.”

A poster advertising the Barry Sleney Memorial football tournament, which will take place on Saturday, June 29

He added that he was still looking for a couple more volunteers to referee the matches, and asked anyone who is able to help out to call him on 0779 5166 573.