Memorial show for Sheffield teen Jasmyn Chan five years on from hit and run tragedy
A memorial event honouring Sheffield teenager Jasmyn Chan who was killed by a hit and run driver is to be staged five years on from her tragic death.
Jasmyn, 14, died in May 2014 when she was hit by a speeding driver on Normanton Hill, Intake, saving the life of her friend Tia Tucker in the process by pushing her out of the way.
Now friends and family are to remember her tomorrow at the Jasmyn Chan Memorial Show, a show jumping event which will take place at a farm in Killamarsh.
The day , which gets under way at 10am, will feature a number of classes with prizes on offer to riders.
Dozens of riders and equestrian enthusiasts are set to descend on High Moore Farm in Cinder Lane for the event.
Speeding driver Naseeb Ellahi was jailed for seven-and-a-half years following the crash.
A special crossing – Jazzy's Crossing – was set up at the spot as a permanent memorial to Jasmyn.