Memorial held for heroic Sheffield teenager who was killed while saving her friend's life

A memorial for a heroic Sheffield teenager who was killed while saving her friend's life has raised more than £2,000.

Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 15:17

Jasmyn Chan died in May 2014, aged 14, when she was hit by a speeding hit-and-run driver while crossing Normanton Hill, in Intake.

She saved the life of her friend Tia Tucker by pushing her out of the path of the car as it came hurtling towards them.

Friends of the tragic schoolgirl were among the crowds at the fifth Jasmyn Chan Memorial Show, a show jumping event held in honour of the keen horse rider on Sunday, June 23, at High Moor Farm in Killamarsh.

More than 100 people turned out for the poignant occasion, including around 50 riders competing for various prizes, according to Angela Glave, who organised the day along with Katrina Shaw.

The event, which included a tombola, raised just over £2,050 for the youth housing charity Roundabout, which was chosen by Jasmyn’s mother Paula.

Angela said: “It was a fantastic day and it was lovely to see a lot of Jasmyn’s friends there, one of whom said it was her first time competing at a show.

“It’s great that we’re able to continue to raise money for good causes in Jasmyn’s name, and fitting that we do so with a horse show because she enjoyed her horses.

“She was clearly a very popular girl, and she and her brave actions will never be forgotten.”

Jasmyn’s mum Paula thanked everyone who helped organise the event in her daughter’s honour.

“The time and effort you all put in is amazing… and as well as remembering my gorgeous brave girl this show raises so much money for charity every year,” she said.

Naseeb Ellahi, formerly of St Ronan’s Road, Sharrow, was travelling at over 60mph when he hit Jasmyn. He was jailed for seven-and-a-half years following the crash.

A special crossing – Jazzy's Crossing – was set up at the scene of the fatal collision as a permanent memorial to Jasmyn.

