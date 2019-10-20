Memorial fund launched for 'beautiful' teenage mother killed in Barnsley crash
A fundraising appeal has been launched to give a ‘beautiful girl’ killed in a crash in South Yorkshire the send-off she deserves, and to support her young son.
Jordan Williams, aged 18, died following a collision in Barnsley during the early hours of yesterday morning, Saturday, October 19.
Police were called to Hope Street in Monk Bretton shortly after 5am to reports a car had landed on its roof, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her family have set up the Jordan Williams Memorial Fund, and they hope to raise at least £3,500.
The fundraising page, created by Lesley Hallsworth, states: “This is a fundraiser to ensure our beautiful girl Jordan gets a wonderful send off, and to help with supporting her wonderful son, Riley Jay Harrison.”
A family friend, who asked not to be named, said: “Jordan really was a lovely very funny person, who loved life and lived it to the fullest. There was never a dull moment with her.”
She said Jordan’s son Riley Jay was just one year and eight months old.
The gofundme appeal has already passed the £700 mark within hours of being set up, and people have been paying tribute on the fundraising page.
Shannon Tolley said: “One of the best friends I have ever had.”
Elisa Jade wrote: “My beautiful best friend. Love you so much princess
Elaine McKay said: “Thinking of you all and cannot begin to understand the heartbreak that you are all going through
Neil Rowbotham wrote: “Taken from our family cruelly. This should not have happened. Jordan will be forever missed but never forgotten.”
You can donate to the fundraising page here.