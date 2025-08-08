Meet the woman getting children off their phones - thanks to an unusual hobby

We all know how difficult it can be to get children off their phones – but meet the woman who is managing to...thanks to an unusual hobby.

Gaynor Lockwood Edwards has gone from selling handmade hats at craft fairs to running one of the most colourful after-school clubs in town - and it all started in a pub.

The hat-making maestro behind Quirky Cactus in Dronfield started out making hats when her son asked her to make him a lion, and she realised people were willing to pay for her creations.

She started selling her items on market stalls but when sales began to subside, she needed to re-think and began offering lessons.

Gaynor Lockwood Edwards

Initially catering for adults in a pub one day a week, interest in Gaynor’s classes boomed.

In response, she opened her own studio and now offers classes to all ages, including a community of young crocheters who are now taking hooks and yarn into their schools to show off their creations.

“For the last 10 years or so, I’ve been making crochet items to sell at craft fairs,” Gaynor said.

“About a year and a half ago, I decided to stop - people just weren’t spending like they used to before the cost-of-living crisis. It didn’t make sense to keep going.”

Gaynor Lockwood Edwards

“I started offering crochet lessons,” she said. “At first it was just one adult class a week in a mate’s pub. Then word got out, and it took off. Suddenly I needed a studio.”

That studio is now a haven for creativity where 44 kids (and counting) show up each week to learn the art of crochet.

“The kids love it,” Gaynor said. “They’re making octopuses, frogs in granny square pouches – all sorts. Every week is something different. And it’s not just girls. More and more boys are joining in. Some of them have even started their own little crochet clubs at school. It’s amazing to see.

“Honestly? It’s been one of the best decisions I’ve made.”

She added: “As the children start to create they feel like they have achieved something and the kids are bringing their crochet items to ‘show and tell’ at school.”

The students have also begun to sell some of their pieces.

“One of the kids raised £140 on a stall, they put the money towards a school trip,” Gaynor said.

Gaynor said she is also proud to share that crocheting and her classes are giving children a break from their phones and gadgets.

“You can't go on your phone and crochet at the same time!” she said.