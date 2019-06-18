Meet the ten-year-old Sheffield boy who took this incredible photograph

Budding photographer Oliver Butcher took this incredible photo of a Red Kite taking flight

He has taken hundreds of beautiful images, many of which have been sold locally in the form of cards and calendars, and his photos of Sheffield Sixs JFC have appeared in the sports pages of The Star.

In the last year, he has been shortlisted for three national photographic awards, and he has three bookings in the diary to photograph upcoming weddings.

Oliver Butcher, of Lowedges

Amazingly, Oliver is just ten years old.

“We’re so incredibly proud of Oliver and the passion and dedication he's shown for photography,” says his grandmother, Lorraine, who is a photographer herself, and first started taking Oliver out walking with one of her old cameras when he was seven. Lorraine contacted Family Buzz recently to nominate Oliver for our ‘Time to Shine’ segment, after he worked hard to raise £800 to buy his own camera.

“After using my old one for a while, he decided he wanted to invest in a better one,” she explains.

“He printed off some of the photos he'd taken, and made them into cards and calendars. He began selling them at school fairs, and at Greenhill Library. He managed to raise £800. After hearing about everything he’d done, Canon donated the final £200 for him to get the camera he wanted.”

Lorraine, who has been taking photographs since she was a teenager, adds: “He’s very proud of his new camera – and his photographs are better than mine now!”

Lorraine reveals OIiver, of Lowedges, has spent hours researching on the internet, and watching YouTube videos, to learn his way around his new camera and everything it can do.

“He went from knowing the basics to, almost overnight, speaking about aperture and ISO with real confidence.”

Oliver’s true passion lies in nature photography and he dreams of following in the footsteps of David Attenborough who, in Oliver’s own words: “can’t carry on forever!”

“He loves birds, he knows eveyrthing about them,” says Lorraine, who submitted the impressive main photo on this spread, taken by Oliver, of a red kite taking flight.

“His big sister likes to tease him about being a nerd, but he doesn't care. He has an incredible eye, and spots things five seconds before they’ve even registered with me, which I think is how he got this fantastic red kite photo.”

Keep up the amazing work Oliver, your photos are fantastic - and so are you.

‘Time to Shine’