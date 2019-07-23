Meet the 'sweet duo' looking for a new Sheffield home

RSPCA animals of the week - Felix and Salem

This sweet duo came into RSPCA care back in May as their previous owner could sadly no longer keep them.

Sheffield RSPCA spokesman, Adam Spencer, said: “They were both very frightened when they first arrived, and they would hide away in the safety of their den, hissing at anyone who passed by.

“Whilst being with us, the cattery team has spent time with them each day, chatting to them, offering tasty goodies and irresistible toys to help them to gain confidence and start to gain their trust.

“Although they’re both still very shy, Felix and Salem have made some great progress during their time with us, and we now feel that they would develop even better in a home of their own, and with some one to one care.

“Felix is the more confident and leads the way for Salem.

“The boys can be handled if needed for vet visits and such, but can still panic if they feel out of their comfort zone so we try to ensure we do everything at their pace.

“They are curious of new things and are settling more and more as the days go by. They are happy to spend time with the people they know although they are still very shy, but they do now enjoy gentle fusses. Felix in particular will actively interact with his favourite people.

“Felix and Salem are looking for a quiet home ideally with experienced owners who are willing to put lots of time aside to continue the work we have been doing to help these little ones gain confidence and develop skills. Ideally, any children in their new home would be teenagers.

“Felix and Salem may never be lap cats but this awesome duo deserve the best. Could you offer them a wonderful new life?”