Meet the Sheffield sisters who have vaccinated hundreds of NHS staff across the city

Sisters and colleagues Sharon Ashton and Mandy Reynolds, both working for Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust, have worked tirelessly to vaccinate NHS staff across Sheffield with COVID-19 boosters and flu jabs.

In total, the pair have given 240 COVID-19 booster jabs and 343 flu vaccinations, and they still have more booked in as colleagues battle with the pressures of working in the NHS in Winter and do their best to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Across the trust, 1,800 staff have had their flu jabs, and 1,580 have received their COVID-19 booster.

Sharon, who is a ward manager at Forest Close, Middlewood, said: “I absolutely love being a vaccinator and working with my sister is a bonus! Naturally, we work really well together, its really great to do such an important job with my sibling alongside me. I feel passionate about protecting our staff and service users from extremely unpleasant and potentially deadly viruses like flu and COVID-19.

“I want everyone to know what a rewarding experience it is to vaccinate your colleagues. The convenience we provide when we take our jabs out on the road to the staff at sites across the city really makes a difference to the uptake of vaccines.

“I really enjoy meeting new people through being a vaccinator, and I like travelling across sites to administer jabs.”

She added: “This year, I worked in our COVID-19 vaccination hub at Fulwood, and I really enjoyed supporting people who were a little nervous or worried about the jabs.

“People were really appreciative, and seeing the look on their faces once they had been vaccinated and sharing in their relief at having the vaccine was a wonderful feeling.

“From a professional point of view, being a vaccinator gives me that little bit extra job satisfaction and I really love the team I work with and supporting new colleagues to join our vaccinator team.”