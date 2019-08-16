Meet the Sheffield schoolgirl doing her best to promote the work of Pitsmoor Adventure Playground
An aspiring journalist has become Pitsmoor’s own young community reporter after promoting why the adventure playground is so important for kids like her.
Hajrah Rashid, aged 10 is a vlogger and aspiring young journalist.
She is a regular at the Pitsmoor Adventure Playground and holds regular Instagram story interviews of her friends and adults at the park.
Hajrah said that playgrounds like the one in Pitsmoor are extremely important to her development and learning.
She said: “We’ve heard that play is very good for children, their learning and helps them to express their feelings.
“I really like going to the adventure playground - I go there almost everyday. You can just be yourself there."
Hajrah’s interested in journalism started after she saw journalists that inspired her on the news.
“I want to be a person that goes around the world and talks to people. I want people to know I want to be a journalist because I care about people,” she said.
On National Play Day Hajrah took to social media to interview young people and in the Pitsmoor neighbourhood that came out to celebrate with the Pitsmoor Adventure park team.
Patrick Meleady, manager of Pitsmoor Adventure Playground and play development officer at Highfeilds Adventure Playground said: “Playing allows children to interact with others, develop relationships, deal with conflict, and learn respect and tolerance.”