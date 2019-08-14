Meet the Sheffield friends downing 13 half pints in marathon challenge for Weston Park
A group of Sheffield pals will take on a marathon with a difference next month for Weston Park Cancer Charity.
The Half Pint Marathon will see the friends running between 13 different pubs on September 14, drinking 13 half pints of beer as they go, to raise the funds.
The event was inspired by The Sheffield Half Pint Marathon – which is a month-long festival celebrating some of Sheffield’s best independent beer pubs and bars.
Organiser Stanley Leathwood said: “Some friends and I started talking about the Half Pint Marathon, and we thought it would be fun to take it literally – drinking 13 half pints whilst running a marathon through the city centre. I think it started as a bit of a joke, but then someone started planning the route on Map My Run, and before we knew it, the date was set.”
Stanley and his team of around 10 friends are hoping to raise at least £200 for Weston Park Cancer Charity, when they take on the 11.34km run. The group is made up of people of all ages and running abilities.
“There are five or six of us in the group that have personal ties to the charity," explained Stanley, aged 33 of Hillsborough.
“Two of the guys who will be taking part on the day, Steve and John, their dad was treated at Weston Park, and they always say he’s still here because of what Weston Park did for him.”
And anybody is welcome to join in the fundraiser, which Stanley expects will take around three hours to complete.
“The more people that get involved the better, and the more money we will be able to raise for this fantastic charity, so we'd love to hear from anyone else who fancies running around Sheffield for the afternoon and drinking beers to help support Weston Park.”
The group will meet at The Rising Sun pub on Fulwood Road at 12pm.
Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Adam-Leathwood1 to donate, or facebook.com/events/415922559042569 to join in.