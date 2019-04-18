Meet the people flying the flag for St George’s Day in Sheffield

England will celebrate St George’s Day next week, but if you’re in Sheffield – like most other parts of the country – you could be forgiven for missing the fact.

The red cross will fly from the town hall on Tuesday, April 23, provided they get the right flag this time, but the council is not planning any public festivities to mark the day.

Members of the Sheffield branch of the Royal Society of St George at Tapton Hall, where they meet regularly

It’s a far cry from St Patrick’s Day on March 17, when the Guinness flowed freely, shamrocks were out in force and many pubs were a heaving mass of green.

Revellers across the world raise a glass to Ireland’s patron saint – even if for many it’s just an excuse for a good knees-up – yet poor St George barely gets a look-in even on these shores.

There's one group in Sheffield, however, which is doing its best to change that and will be celebrating the occasion in style.

St George's Day celebrations in Sheffield city centre in 2010 (pic: Sheffield Royal Society of St George)

The Royal Society of St George turns 125 this year, having been founded in 1894 to promote what it described as ‘Englishness’, and the Sheffield branch still has a dedicated, albeit dwindling, membership.

Barbara Davis, a 79-year-old former secretary from Richmond, who joined nearly 40 years ago, said: “I was in Spain once on St Patrick’s Day and it felt like half the country was celebrating, but no one seems to bother with St George’s, even in England.

“We should be doing more to celebrate. There’s nothing wrong with being patriotic. England was and still is a good country.”

Trafalgar Day celebrations (pic: Sheffield Royal Society of St George)

The group’s committee meets monthly at Tapton Hall, in Crosspool, and organises regular events like outings, quizzes and dances.

Annual get-togethers include a big shindig for Trafalgar Day, commemorating Nelson’s 1805 victory over the Spanish and French fleets, at which members toast the Queen and join in rousing renditions of the national anthem, Jerusalem and Land of Hope and Glory.

If you feel the nationalistic fervour of the Last Night of the Proms and the pomp and ceremony it entails shouldn't be restricted to one day a year, the society could be for you.

Celebrating the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002 (pic: Sheffield Royal Society of St George)

But it’s also a chance for members to socialise, keep alive some of the nation’s oldest traditions and raise money for local charities and good causes.

Recent beneficiaries include Homeless and Rootless at Christmas (HARC); Wakefield Youth Percussion Ensemble; and Green Estate, which does educational work at Manor Lodge, while members previously sent parcels to cheer up troops in Afghanistan.

Former president Brian Amory, an 84-year-old retired draughtsman, from Crosspool, who signed up some 35 years ago, said: “It’s about having a good time and raising money for charity.

“We’re just proud to be English. People take England for granted but it’s amazing the impact it's had on the world.”

St George’s Day is unsurprisingly the biggest date in the calendar for members.

In past years, the branch has staged public festivities in the city centre, where entertainment included live music and morris dancing, and red roses were handed out to members of the public.

St George slaying the dragon

But the cost proved prohibitive, so this year they are holding a private dinner next Friday, April 26.

Jennifer Clark, the society's secretary, said: “We’re hoping to push the boat out for the 125th anniversary dinner.

“We've held public events before but most people look at you and say ‘St George's Day, what’s that? We didn’t know we had one’.

“It’s important to keep up the traditions and celebrate the English way of life. People can be quite negative about the country, but I like the weather, the culture, everything about being English.”

The Sheffield branch of the society is in its 62nd year and has about 50 members, which is well down from the 200 or so I’m told it boasted during its heyday some 30 years ago.

Today, most are white and middle-aged or older but the society describes itself as an ‘inclusive’ organisation which is open to anyone subscribing to its objectives.

These include ‘fostering the love of England’ by spreading knowledge of its ‘history, traditions and ideals’, ‘keeping fresh the memory’ of those who have served England or the Commonwealth, and ‘combating all activities likely to undermine the strength’ of England or the Commonwealth.

Members tell me they would love to add more young blood to their ranks, and to welcome people from a wider range of backgrounds, but they say too few people are interested these days in keeping alive the traditions they celebrate.

“We’re very welcoming, and we’d love people to come and see what we’re all about,” said Sue Thurston, a 74-year-old former manager at Jessop Hospital, as it was then, who lives in Meersbrook and has belonged to the society for around 25 years.

“English people should be proud of their heritage. So many people died in the two world wars to protect the country, and we owe it to them to keep the traditions going.”

The St George's flag has sadly become associated in some minds with the far right and football hooligans, or with less savoury episodes in the country's history.

But members of the society believe it is time to reclaim the red cross for ordinary Englishmen and women, and to fly the flag for St George’s Day – beginning with making it a national holiday, like St Patrick’s Day in Ireland and St Andrew's Day in Scotland.

“St Patrick’s Day is celebrated so widely because people make more noise about it, and we shouldn’t be ashamed to do the same for St George’s Day,” adds Sue.

For more information about the Royal Society of St George in Sheffield, email jenniferclark16@btinternet.com.

Morris dancers take part in the 2010 St George's Day celebrations in Sheffield city centre (pic: Sheffield Royal Society of St George)