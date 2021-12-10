The Tropical Butterfly House and Wildlife Centre tucked away on the outskirts of Sheffield in Anston have welcomed two large hairy Armadillos.

The latest additions, Bert and Ernie, arrived from Banham Zoo in Norwich at the end of November and are now starting to settle into their new home.

A spokesperson for Tropical Butterfly House said: “Our friends at Banham Zoo brought us an early Christmas gift of two large hairy Armadillos.”

The Tropical Butterfly House on the outskirts of Sheffield have welcomed two Large Hairy Armadillos. Picture Scott Merrylees

Head Keeper Steve Dickie added: “Our new Armadillos have come to join us from Banham Zoo, so if you’re visiting over the Christmas period, look out for them. They’re very active. Obviously, they like to dig around a lot. These guys are native to South America, so like a nice tropical environment to live in.”

In the wild, the large hairy Armadillo is one of the most abundant species of Armadillo in South America and can be found in grasslands, forests, and savannahs in regions such as Bolivia, Paraguay, Argentina and Eastern Chile.

Population sizes are said to be large, but the species is threatened by habitat destruction and hunting.

Head keeper Steven Dickie with one of the Large Hairy Armadillos at The Tropical Butterfly House. Picture Scott Merrylees

Dried Armadillo shells are traditionally used in the production of Andean stringed musical instruments known as Charangos, contributing to population declines.

This species has much more hair than any other Armadillo and are recognised for this feature. Long, coarse hairs project from their bony plates, and they also have an extremely hairy underside.

They also have strong forelegs and sharp front claws for digging.