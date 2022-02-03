Meet Sandy – the robotic therapy dog bringing comfort and joy to Sheffield care home residents

Many of the residents at Woodland View nursing home in Norton have dementia and previously kept pets - but for hygiene reasons, it is not possible to keep pets in a nursing home environment.

So, the support team found a new way for residents to experience the benefits of pet keeping without the mess and dog walking requirements – meet Sandy.

Clinical studies have found that introducing robotic dogs like Sandy to care homes have had a positive effect on the mood of residents, and that’s what staff at Woodland View have realised.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robotic therapy dog Sandy is bringing comfort and joy to residents at a Sheffield care home

Becky Barber, clinical manager at Woodland View, said: “Sandy has brought true happiness to our service users.

“We have a resident who can be a bit tricky to get into therapeutic activities, but we knew she loved animals, and in particular, dogs. So, when Sandy was donated to us by another nurse here at Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust, we jumped at the chance to give him a new home.

“Sandy is shown off by his new owner to all the staff, he goes everywhere with her and even sits beside her whilst she has her meals. He has become a true companion.”