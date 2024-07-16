Meet Rain Rescue's own England squad

By Rain Rescue
Contributor
Published 16th Jul 2024, 12:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sunday night's result may not have been what we hoped for, but our pride in our team remains strong. To commemorate their incredible journey, we are thrilled to introduce Penny and her six newly born kittens: Pickford, Saka, Watkins, Kane, Palmer, and Foden. These England-inspired kittens are a heart warming reminder of our team's effort and spirit.

A local cat and dog rescue charity has a heartwarming tale to share. Recently, the charity rescued a heavily pregnant stray cat who has recently given birth to six healthy kittens. In celebration of England reaching the Euros final on Sunday, the charity has named the kittens after some of the team’s star players.

The mother cat, named Penny, is thriving and proving to be a devoted parent already. Her six kittens have been named Pickford, Saka, Watkins, Kane, Palmer, and Foden. Although it is early days and they squad are due to be checked over by their vet, the cattery team believes all the kittens are boys.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Penny's journey to safety began at the start of July when a caring member of the public found her heavily pregnant and vulnerable on the streets. Without a microchip and just a week away from giving birth, Penny was brought into the rescue centre. There, she was able to deliver her kittens in a warm, secure environment, away from the dangers of street life.

Penny with her 6 kittensPenny with her 6 kittens
Penny with her 6 kittens

The charity's team will continue to care for Penny and her kittens over the next ten weeks. During this time, the kittens will be neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and receive regular flea and worm treatments, ensuring they are in the best health before they are put up for adoption.

Caring for Penny and her kittens will be very costly for the charity, with an estimated £290 needed just for their food, not to mention the veterinary care, staff time, and utility costs. The charity is appealing to the community for donations to support their ongoing work. Contributions can be made via their website, www.rainrescue.co.uk.

For more information or to support the charity, please visit their website. Every donation helps in providing vulnerable animals like Penny and her kittens a chance at a better life.

Related topics:England

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice