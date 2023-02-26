Mechanics and garages in Sheffield with top ratings from Google Reviews

Sheffield can bank on plenty of top mechanics and garages but here are a small selection of those who have been enjoying top ratings from Google and approvedgarages.co.uk reviews.

There is something very reassuring to see many of our city’s garages doing so well scoring four stars or more out of five courtesy of Google Reviews and approvedgarages.co.uk.

Motorists are so dependent these days on trusted and reliable mechanics and garages to keep them on the road and to keep them safe while offering value for money.

But here are ten high-scoring Sheffield garages, in no particular order, that should inspire confidence, and reassuringly there are also plenty of other high-scoring mechanics across the city to choose from for repairs, servicing and MOTs.

1 . Sheffield Autocare Ltd Pictured is Sheffield Autocare Ltd, of The Old Barracks, on Edmund Road, Sheffield, which has scored five out of five stars on the approvedgarages.co.uk website and four-and-a-half stars out of five on Google Reviews. One customer praised Sheffield Autocare Ltd as having 'Great prices and friendly staff'.

2 . Autocraft Services Ltd Pictured is Autocraft Services Ltd, on John Street, at Highfield, Sheffield, which received five stars out of five on the approvedgarages website and four-and-a-half stars out of five on Google Reviews. One happy customer said: "Great place, quick service and good work at a reasonable cost."

3 . Dore Service Station Pictured is Dore Service Station, on Townhead Road, Sheffield, which received four-and-a-half stars out of five on Google Reviews and was praised by one customer as offering 'First class customer service, honest advice and prompt attention'. The garage also scored five stars out of five on the approvedgarages website.

4 . Archway Motors Pictured is Archway Motors, on Aughton Road, at Aughton, Sheffield, who bagged five stars out of five on the approvedgarages website and four-and-a-half out of five stars on Google Reviews. One customer praised the garage for doing an 'excellent job' with a 'good price' and for being 'very helpful'.