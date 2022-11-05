Francesca Allen, from Sheffield, is joining Peter Kane in Meadowhall’s Style Suite to help customers pick out the best outfits and accessories for their look using industry leading knowledge and expertise.

To see what it was all about, reporter Maddy Burgess went along to a styling session with Francesca.

This is her experience: Having never tried anything like this before, I was quite nervous and didn’t know what to expect. However, from the moment I stepped into the Style Suite, Francesca was warm and welcoming.

Meadowhall's new personal stylist Francesca Allen helped Maddy Burgess pick out a new look at H&M

She explained to me how it works; she’s there to help with whatever you need, whether that’s a workwear wardrobe, a wedding day outfit, or simply just to find your own style. After giving her a few details such as where I shop, how much I usually spend and what my current style is like, we left the Style Suite and headed for the shops.

Services start from £100 and include a three-hour personal shop around Meadowhall following a pre-consultation phone call. There is also the option of a one-hour online shop and try-on session where she will source five tailored looks to order via the Meadowhall Click and Collect service, giving expert advice on each piece.

H&M is somewhere I shop a lot so that’s where we decided on and I was looking for some new workwear outfits. My session was an hour so we stuck to one shop, though, if you’re after a longer session, you can cover much more.

I have to admit, it felt a bit weird to have someone picking out clothes for you, but the result was amazing. Starting at one side of the shop and working her way around, Francesca picked up an array of different garments, most of which I would never have chosen myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meadowhall's new personal stylist Francesca Allen helped Maddy Burgess pick out a new look at H&M

We headed to the fitting room and I began the try-on session. To my surprise, I loved so many of the outfits Francesca had picked out for me. They were items I probably would have missed if shopping alone. As well as this, she offered useful tips such as which colours compliment my skin tone and which styles of clothing fit my body shape best. I left feeling really happy with the experience and of course, a large bag of clothes!

Francesca has an extensive fashion portfolio, along with experience working at big brands such as AllSaints and Topshop, as well as having trained at the London College of Styling. She said: “I’m so excited to be working with Meadowhall. I found my love for style and fashion at a young age and, after the birth of my first child, decided to put my skills to good use! I have worked in my hometown of Sheffield ever since, building a wonderful client base from far and wide.

“I really pride myself on my personal, fun, and warm approach that makes my customers feel at ease. I work with men, women, and teens, with ages ranging from 16 to 70 and I’ve never met anyone I couldn’t help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad