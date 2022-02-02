Meadowhall Sheffield: Shoppers raise over £15k for Bluebell Wood children’s hospice

Carren, Jacob and the Bluebell team with the Bluebell Giving Christmas Box at Meadowhall Shopping Centre

A total of £15,206 was raised for the charity’s Twinkle Twinkle appeal through a series of initiatives in November and December, including contactless donations from shoppers at the centre’s giant Giving Box, where they were also invited to hang a handwritten dedication to a loved one on the centre’s Christmas tree.

Fundraising efforts at Meadowhall also included a silent auction, Christmas choirs, donations for face coverings and sales from bespoke Christmas gift card sleeves.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re so proud that our community could come together to support local children and their families through our partnership with Bluebell Wood.

The giving box at Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield

“We’re incredibly grateful to our generous visitors who really embraced the spirit of giving over Christmas and their donations will help to make such a difference to the children and families that this amazing charity supports.”

Samantha Wood, head of fundraising at Bluebell Wood, said: “We’re over the moon with the total fundraising amount from Meadowhall, which will go a long way to help us support local families through some of the toughest times they’ll ever face.