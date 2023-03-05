A horrified mum says she has ‘never been so scared’ after a stranger walked off with her child at Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre.

She described how she had been paying for some food yesterday, Saturday, March 4, when she turned around and her son had gone. A man was seen on CCTV walking off with him, she said, before sitting him down at Frankie & Benny’s restaurant. When staff there asked him if the child was his, he reportedly said ‘no’ and then walked off but he could not be found after that.

Thankfully the mum said she and her child were both OK after the worrying incident at around 11.45am, but she told how she was ‘still shaking’.

Posting on Facebook as a warning to other parents, she described how she and her son, who was pushing a red high chair, had gone to McDonald’s that morning. “I’ve gone to put my card in the machine to pay and when I’ve turned around (her son) was gone and a man was seen on CCTV walking off with him and carried the high chair up to the top part of Oasis and sat him in Frankie & Benny’s,” she wrote.

A mother who told how a stranger walked off with her child at Meadowhall says she has 'never been so scared'. Picture: James Hardisty.

"When he was asked is it his child as I reported (her son) missing instantly because of his fits he then said no and walked off and can’t be found now in CCTV. Please be careful. Never been so scared in my life! We are fine and left Meadowhall but honestly so scared. Never going there with kids again. (It) was literally seconds.”

