A child who briefly went missing at Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre yesterday had wandered off by himself, it is now understood.

A mother had posted a widely shared Facebook message claiming that a stranger had walked off with her young son on Saturday, March 5. But this post has since been removed, Meadowhall has confirmed. It is now believed that the child, who was reunited with his frantic mum within minutes, had wandered off by himself.

The Star understands that CCTV footage showed the woman’s account of what had happened was inaccurate and, following a conversation this morning with the Meadowhall police and security team, she voluntarily removed the post. A spokesperson for Meadowhall said: “We are thankful to the customer who has now voluntarily removed the post.”

The post had been shared more than 1,600 times before it was removed. It is understood the child went missing shortly before midday.