In the final week of this year’s school term, Meadowhall has launched a search to find one of Yorkshire’s many amazing teachers to reward with an extra special gift.

Parents are being asked to show appreciation and celebrate the commitment shown by their favourite teachers over the school year by nominating them for a chance to win.

Nominations can be made via Meadowhall’s Facebook or Instagram channels, with parents asked to comment and share why their nominee deserves the treat.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “There’s no denying the hard work teachers put into inspiring the next generation within our community.

“We have relationships with schools across the region and are fortunate enough to see that hard work in action.

“I’m just so pleased we can launch a competition like this to mark the end of the school year, and help to say a small thank you to one of the many brilliant teachers in Yorkshire.”

Entries must be made by parents for teachers at a Yorkshire school, and the competition will run from Monday, July 18 until Friday, July 22.

Meadowhall gift cards can be used in the majority of the centre’s stores and restaurants and are valid for 12 months from the date of purchase.

Gift cards can be purchased in the centre from Meadowhall’s customer service desks, Customer Service and Collection store and any of the self-service kiosks.