Roundabout, a charity that aims to end youth homelessness in South Yorkshire, supports over 300 young people aged 16 to 25 daily, by providing shelter, support and training to help equip them with life skills.

With the latest partnership, Meadowhall shoppers can now donate to the charity via ‘Giving Box’, which is designed to help the community easily give to local charities by using a contactless payment method to donate £1, £3 and £5.

As part of the charity partnership, Roundabout will also engage with Meadowhall visitors through a programme of fun and educational activities at the centre which will take place over the coming months.

Meadowhall has announced Sheffield-based Roundabout as the latest charity partner to be supported by its Giving Box.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “Our visitors are always very generous and we’d like to say a huge thank you for their continued support.

“The wellbeing of our community is incredibly important to us, so we are delighted to welcome Roundabout as our latest Giving Box partner, a charity that has been committed to ending youth homelessness and supporting young people across our community for over 40 years.”

Ben Keegan, chief executive of Roundabout, said: “We are delighted that the Meadowhall team are encouraging their visitors to give us their support.

“Our services reach out to some of the region’s most vulnerable young people but it would not be possible to provide the support they need without the generosity of the public.”

Meadowhall most recently supported the Sheffield-based charity Support Dogs through its Giving Box, with the centre and its visitors raising almost £7,000 through donations and other fundraising events.

“To have such high profile support from Meadowhall is sure to make a difference to the work we do and we look forward to strengthening the relationship even further in the months ahead.”

Support Dogs is dedicated to increasing the independence and quality of life for those affected by autism, epilepsy and physical disability across the UK.

Other initiatives include working with partners across the city to host informative workshops, and the centre recently hosted a reading event with more than 200 children from three local schools.