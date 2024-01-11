Video footage has captured a large rat running around outside a popular fast food chain just outside Sheffield city centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One disgusted customer has urged McDonald’s to take a look into their 'rat problem' after spotting rodents scurrying around the fast-food restaurant.

Lily Fenlon, aged 17, was waiting at the drive-thru of the Granville Square, Sheffield, branch on Wednesday January 10, when she spotted them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The animal care student, who was with her uncle at the time, claims she saw two rats running near the entrance of the restaurant, on Farm Road, at around 1am. Video captured at the time showed a large rat darting around the drive-thru.

Rodents have been spotted running around the outside of McDonald's on Granville Square, Sheffield. Photo: Lily Fenlon

Lily, who lives in Gleadless, said she felt "disgusted" when she saw them. "I was going through the drive-thru when a couple of rats came running out," Lily said.

"I told the staff about it and said there better not be any rats inside nibbling my food. They need to look into the rat problem," she added.

McDonald’s on Farm Road was handed a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating when it was last inspected, in January 2022.

McDonald's has said pest control experts regularly carry out routine checks of the Sheffield restaurant. (Photo: Lily Fenlon)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A McDonald's spokesperson said: "Hygiene and cleanliness are of the utmost importance to us, pest control experts carry out regular routine checks of our Sheffield Farm Road restaurant, and the surrounding area, which is standard practice, and helps ensure we maintain our food hygiene rating of five.