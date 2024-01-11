McDonald's Sheffield: ‘Disgusted’ teen captures video of rat while waiting at fast food chain drive-thru
Video footage has captured a large rat running around outside a popular fast food chain just outside Sheffield city centre.
and live on Freeview channel 276
One disgusted customer has urged McDonald’s to take a look into their 'rat problem' after spotting rodents scurrying around the fast-food restaurant.
Lily Fenlon, aged 17, was waiting at the drive-thru of the Granville Square, Sheffield, branch on Wednesday January 10, when she spotted them.
The animal care student, who was with her uncle at the time, claims she saw two rats running near the entrance of the restaurant, on Farm Road, at around 1am. Video captured at the time showed a large rat darting around the drive-thru.
Lily, who lives in Gleadless, said she felt "disgusted" when she saw them. "I was going through the drive-thru when a couple of rats came running out," Lily said.
"I told the staff about it and said there better not be any rats inside nibbling my food. They need to look into the rat problem," she added.
McDonald’s on Farm Road was handed a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating when it was last inspected, in January 2022.
A McDonald's spokesperson said: "Hygiene and cleanliness are of the utmost importance to us, pest control experts carry out regular routine checks of our Sheffield Farm Road restaurant, and the surrounding area, which is standard practice, and helps ensure we maintain our food hygiene rating of five.
"Due to the location of the restaurant; shrubland and railway lines out of Sheffield city centre station run very close on one side which can lead to sightings of rodents outside the premises."