McDonald's issue statement after car smashes into Sheffield restaurant
McDonald’s has issued a statement this afternoon after a car smashed into one of their restaurants in Sheffield.
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 15:27 pm
Pictures emerged showing the damage to the restaurant in Hillsborough, which was also cordoned off.
Read More
Read MoreSheffield company director who raised £1m for good causes shot himself, inquest hears
The fast-food chain has now issued a statement on the incident, which read: “We can confirm that a car crashed into the wall of our Hillsborough restaurant last night.
“Police attended the incident and are currently investigating further. There were no injuries to customers or our crew.
“The restaurant is currently operating as a Drive-Thru only, and will reopen fully as soon as possible.“
There were initial reports that the incident may have been an attempted ram raid but The Star understands that this is not the case.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police to comment and are waiting for a response.