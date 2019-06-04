McDonald's customers scream in terror after rat runs through middle of South Yorkshire restaurant
Customers at a South Yorkshire McDonald’s screamed in terror after noticing a rat run through the busy restaurant.
The rat scurried through the front doors of the Rotherham McDonald’s on Bridgegate, at around 10.30am on Monday, leaving customers terrified.
Footage uploaded to social media showed a commotion outside the restaurant as two McDonald’s workers try and shepherd the rat out of the restaurant.
The two staff members use a cardboard box and a shovel to guide the rat back through the front doors before flinging it onto the street outside.
Joanne Bamforth was stood outside the restaurant when the rat was removed and said the incident left her shaken.
She said: “I saw a commotion in the door way of McDonald’s in Rotherham town centre, this morning,
“So I stood back and as the staff and managers of McDonald’s were running around in the door way, I asked a young lady what all the fuss was about.
“She said, they were trying to catch a rat, It was at that point I got my phone out and video what was happening.
“Everyone was stood around screaming and to be fair I was also a little bit shaken.”
McDonald’s said they were forced to briefly close the restaurant while the rat was removed.
A spokesperson said: “Hygiene and cleanliness is of the utmost importance to us.
“Unfortunately, this morning a rat ran through the front doors of the restaurant, however, it was quickly contained in a small area next to the doors and removed.
“The restaurant was very briefly closed while the issue was being dealt with and the appropriate area was cleaned.
“The Environmental Health Officer was immediately called and was happy with the way the situation was handled.
“This issue did not in any way affect the kitchen or areas in close proximity.”