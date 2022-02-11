Brendan Warburton has been awarded the MBE for his work as a boxing club founder and coach

Brendan Warburton, the founder and long-time coach of Sheffield City Boxing Club, received his honour during a ceremony at Windsor Castle last week.

He was named in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List for this dedication to local community work.

The 50-year-old, from Woodseats, has been head coach at Sheffield City Boxing Club, located in Sharrow, for eleven years.

The aim of the club is to provide a better alternative for local people in an inner-city neighbourhood which has experienced a plague of crimes in recent years.

Brendan regards the club as being a ‘lifeline for people whose lives have changed for the better by coming

through these doors’.

He said he believes that the sport he has dedicated his life to is a great way to inspire ‘discipline, focus and respect’.

Welcoming members of all ages, backgrounds and abilities, the club is home to more than 400 local members a week.

With the number continuing to grow, the club is now looking to expand the gym space to meet its growing popularity in the community.

The club has also supported local charities and organisations including Centrepoint Homeless Charity and Sheffield United Community Foundation FC.

Brendan first started boxing at the age of 10 and whilst drifting away from the sport, he got back into coaching again during his late 20s at Woodseats Amateur Boxing club.