Mayfield Alpacas Animal Park has paid tribute to the lovable creature after he died, aged 18. In a moving statement, it said: “Losses are never easy but this one hit staff hard, as I'm sure it will many of you. But we find great comfort knowing he lived an amazing life. Not many meerkats can say they enjoyed cuddles with (Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker) James Gunn.

“He was a great ambassador for the work we do here at Mayfield and was often seen out and about enjoying cuddles with visitors. He truly was one of a kind and won't ever be forgotten.”

Timone was a rescue meerkat who came to Mayfield via a family which owned the Oreo & Friends animal encounter company, which had taken Timone in after a bad start in life. The company owned Oreo the Raccoon, the real-life model for Rocket Raccoon in Guardians of the Galaxy, which is why Timone ended up on set with James Gunn.

Timone the meerkat, described as one of the 'most-loved' animals at Mayfield Alpacas Animal Park in Sheffield, has sadly died

Mayfeld Alpacas Animal Park added: “Timone was a great ambassador for the rescue work we do at Mayfield, showing why exotic animals don’t make good pets. He was also used as a therapy animal as he was so friendly and loved nothing more than cuddles."

Mayfeld Alpacas Animal Park is set in 45 acres of land within the picturesque Mayfield Valley and has more than 170 animals, including alpacas, llamas, skunks, meerkats and reindeer. As well as being a popular visitor attraction, it promotes animal welfare, education and conservation.