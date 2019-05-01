‘May he find peace’: Tributes paid to James Green after body found in Sheffield woodland

Have your say

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a Sheffield man after his body was found in woodland on Friday night.

The body, believed to be that of James Green, was found in woodland off Birley Spa Lane, Hackenthorpe, although formal identification has yet to take place.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, but officers are trying to piece together the full circumstances surrounding it.

They are keen to establish his movements between the date he was last seen – Monday, March 25 – and Friday, April 26.

He was last seen at Manor Top Asda before making his way to his home address on Ridgeway Road in Sheffield.

Heartfelt tributes have now been paid to the 63-year-old on social media.

Rachael Emery posted: “Thoughts are with James’ family”

Leanne Heaton wrote: “Thoughts go out to his family and friends xx”

Margaret Green commented: “ So sad rip thought are with his family x”

Debs May Flint said: “Poor man may he find peace n blessings to all his family ❤️💙xxx”

Julie Egginton said: “Condolences to his family & friends x”

Michelle Fieldhouse posted: “Oh no so sad sorry to be reading this post.”