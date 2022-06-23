In fact, the city has dozens of famous faces who have brought home the gold.

They include double Olympic champions, international tournament winners and world number ones in everything from squash to cricket.

In fact, with Matt Fitzpatrick, Hallamshire Golf Club alone now has at least four world-famous names on its honour roll, including father and son duo Percy and Peter Alliss as well as Alison Nicholas.

Some of the UK’s most famous Olympic medalists have heralded from Sheffield, including World Athletics president Lord Sebastian Coe and Heptathlon champion Jessica Ennis-Hill.

And the city has two English cricket captains under its banner in Michael Vaughan and Joe Root, who was recently named the world’s number one batsman.

Below, The Star has put together a gallery of famous Sheffield faces who have done their city proud in sport.

With thanks to Jeremy Biggin for his generous help researching these Sheffield sporting figures.

1. World No 1 Amateur golfer Matt Fitzpatrick World No 1 Amateur golfer Matt Fitzpatrick, pictured here at Hallamshire Golf Club, where he trained for years. He did Sheffield proud last on June 19 when he claimed the title at the US Open. Photo: DEAN ATKINS Photo Sales

2. Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, three time world champion and 2012 Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill, was born in Sheffield and supported United from growing up. She is now a national sports icon after retiring as a three time World Champion and 2012 Olympic champion. Photo: Handout/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Father/son golfing stars Peter and Percy Alliss Sheffield golfing father/son duo Peter and Percy, circa 1961. Percy was hailed as one of the leading professional golfers of the 1920s and 30s, while Peter was a Ryder Cup professional and a legendary commentator (Photo by Mrs Dulce R Stuart/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Mrs Dulce R Stuart Photo Sales

4. Johnny Marray, Wimbledon Doubles champion Adopted Yorkshireman Jonny Marray claimed the Wimbledon Men's Doubles champion title in 2012. He now lends his insight and coaching to Sheffield's tennis communities. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales