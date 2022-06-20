The 27-year-old was in tears as he and his family reveled in what is his first US Open win, where he told reporters: "It's what you grow up dreaming of.

"It's something I've worked so hard for for such a long time. I've got to give myself credit: I had so much patience."

Today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted his congratulations for the 27-year-old golfer.

The message on Mr Johnson’s account reads: “Huge congratulations to @MattFitz94 on winning the @usopengolf.

"You have made the city of Sheffield and indeed the while country incredibly proud.”

Commentators have praised Fitzpatrick’s performance last night that pitted him against Scottie Sheffler and Will Zalatoris.