A huge Sheffield charity raffle is being thrown to help raise an “eyewatering” £487,000 for a little boy’s cancer treatments.

When she was just two, little Jude was diagnosed with the rare and aggressive disease known as high-risk neuroblastoma. His family says he was almost given the all-clear last year – only for him to relapse this year.

Now, his family has struck out to raise the money necessary for Jude to take part in drug trials in Italy and New York in June, adding that the treatments may be their “last chance" at beating the condition.

The total needed comes to an “eyewatering” £487,000 – but the little soldier’s family has already raised £260,000. Now, they need Sheffield’s help to get over the finish line.

An enormous charity raffle is now being held to help raise the rest of the money, with dozens and dozens of prizes being donated by the Steel City’s businesses to help. Over 41 vouchers, coupons and days-out are now on offer with the prize pool growing every day.

For just £10 a ticket to help Jude reach the trials, entrants have a chance at winning a day of wine & cheese tasting, a year’s supply of the one and only Henderson’s Relish, dinner two at the top-rated Barn at Whirlow restaurant, two tickets to the Sheffield Beer Fest, as well as more than 30 vouchers for some of the city’s most iconic independent businesses.

A fundraising page set up by friend of the family Grace Turnbull reads: “I met Jude and family last year at a charity art auction and have been following their story on Instagram since. He really does seem a very special boy. For me, this is a huge reminder that we should never take the health and happiness of the little people in our lives for granted.

"Some of the best bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants across Sheffield have generously donated vouchers and products. We're getting new prizes every day, but so far you'll have a chance of winning.”