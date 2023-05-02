News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
6 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
7 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
8 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
8 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
10 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Massive Sheffield charity raffle to raise £487,000 to pay for little boy's experimental cancer treatment

A huge Sheffield charity raffle is being thrown to help raise an “eyewatering” £487,000 for a little boy’s cancer treatments.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 2nd May 2023, 21:39 BST

When she was just two, little Jude was diagnosed with the rare and aggressive disease known as high-risk neuroblastoma. His family says he was almost given the all-clear last year – only for him to relapse this year.

Now, his family has struck out to raise the money necessary for Jude to take part in drug trials in Italy and New York in June, adding that the treatments may be their “last chance" at beating the condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The total needed comes to an “eyewatering” £487,000 – but the little soldier’s family has already raised £260,000. Now, they need Sheffield’s help to get over the finish line.

Most Popular
A massive charity raffle is being thrown to help raise an "eyewatering" £487,000 and pay for a little Sheffield boy's experimental cancer treatment.A massive charity raffle is being thrown to help raise an "eyewatering" £487,000 and pay for a little Sheffield boy's experimental cancer treatment.
A massive charity raffle is being thrown to help raise an "eyewatering" £487,000 and pay for a little Sheffield boy's experimental cancer treatment.

An enormous charity raffle is now being held to help raise the rest of the money, with dozens and dozens of prizes being donated by the Steel City’s businesses to help. Over 41 vouchers, coupons and days-out are now on offer with the prize pool growing every day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Click here to enter the raffle draw for just £10 a ticket and see the huge list of prizes on offer.

For just £10 a ticket to help Jude reach the trials, entrants have a chance at winning a day of wine & cheese tasting, a year’s supply of the one and only Henderson’s Relish, dinner two at the top-rated Barn at Whirlow restaurant, two tickets to the Sheffield Beer Fest, as well as more than 30 vouchers for some of the city’s most iconic independent businesses.

A fundraising page set up by friend of the family Grace Turnbull reads: “I met Jude and family last year at a charity art auction and have been following their story on Instagram since. He really does seem a very special boy. For me, this is a huge reminder that we should never take the health and happiness of the little people in our lives for granted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Some of the best bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants across Sheffield have generously donated vouchers and products. We're getting new prizes every day, but so far you'll have a chance of winning.”

For more information and to enter the prize drawer, visit the “Sheffield food & drink prize draw for Jude” fundraising page on Crowdfunder.

Related topics:SheffieldNew YorkItalyInstagram