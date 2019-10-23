Julia at the Miss International Rose Elegance competition.

Julia Goodinson, from Norton, a 50-something grandmother-of-two, competed in Miss International Rose Elegance earlier this month, which saw dozens of models from all over the world attend.

In May, Julia came runner-up at the Miss British Isles ‘Classic’ competition for women over 45 in Chester, before going on to compete in an over 35s international competition in Southport two weeks ago.

She didn’t win unfortunately, but nevertheless hopes her achievements can give other middle-aged women in Sheffield the confidence to believe they can grow older gracefully.

“The age group was much younger than the British competition and I was one of the older ones so it was so good to even get there,” she said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was really exciting and I met loads of nice people. I just want to prove that when you get older you shouldn’t be written off and you can still do things like this.

“This was a massive achievement for someone my age.”

The competition saw around 40 women compete in two heats, one a cocktail dress round and the other in an evening gown.

Julia said that the competitions judge the women’s catwalk modelling ability rather than an old-fashioned beauty contest.

“It is something that you can learn but you need to have the confidence to pull it off,” she said.

“It is about walking with an attitude. Not everyone can do it.”

Julia added that she was particularly pleased that the charity the competition was held in aid of - Days Out For Kidz - were able to send some of the children who had benefited from their fundraising.

As well as competing in modelling contests, Julia has also appeared in 19 films, and recently took part in a major motion picture filmed in Sheffield itself.