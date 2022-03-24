Masonic Lodges in Sheffield and Derbyshire near £20K target for life-changing support dog

Masonic Lodges in the neighbouring areas have united to cover the cost of training a dog over two years, with the puppy they sponsor due to be named Mason in honour of their fundraising efforts.

Amadeus Lodge based in Dore has just donated £3,000, bringing the total amount raised by them and Derbyshire Masonic Lodges for Support Dogs to £12,000.

Support Dogs is a national charity whose training centre is in Brightside, which trains assistance dogs for people with autism, epilepsy and physical disability, enabling them to lead safer, more independent lives.

Masons in Sheffield and Derbyshire are trying to raise £20,000 between them to fund a life-changing support dog

“In common with all national charities Support Dogs suffered a reduction in fundraising during the Covid pandemic so this week’s latest donation from the Masons is a welcome boost,” said Support Dogs’ fundraising manager Danny Anderson.