Brave little Mason Williamson gained his angel wings after passing away just days after Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ten-year-old Mason, from Doncaster, was on end of life care in hospital having spent several years awaiting the correct donor for him to undergo essential heart transplant surgery. Sadly, doctors were unable to find a correct match for Mason who had hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

A family post on Facebook said: “Mason gained his angel wings at 22.50 last night. We are devastated as a family but our brave boy is out of pain now. Please feel free to comment on this post but please don't inbox as we need time to grieve. Love you our superhero and we will see you again xxx”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, his heartbroken family confirmed that the youngster was receiving end of life care.

Little Mason Williamson lost his fight for life on Wednesday night

Little Mason has been the subject of numerous fundraising campaigns and charity nights.

In a message posted on social media when announcing his end of life care, his family said: “This journey has been one hell of a rollercoaster.

“Like all rollercoasters, unfortunately they have to end at some point. This rollercoaster could end any day now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This journey may be coming to an end but Mason’s memory certainly won’t.

“He has touched so many people’s hearts with his infectious smile and amazing character and personality.

“Everything he has been through in the 10 years of his life he has done with a smile on his face.

“Soon there will be no more suffering and for that we are grateful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad