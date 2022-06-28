Sheffield’s Matt Ferguson, who designs posters for the movie giants, is selling the limited edition 'Rainbow Unicorn' artwork, with all profits going to the hospital.

Previously selling out their runs of 500 within minutes at £50 a piece, the unicorn sculptures are produced from die-cast metal in a rainbow finish.

This time around, the renowned designer has made 2000 of the same edition, which will go on sale today at 6pm and are expected to sell fast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Ferguson, who is from Sheffield, is selling Rainbow Unicorn to raise money for Sheffield Children's Hospital. Picture by Matt Ferguson

In a tweet, Matt said: "I'll be donating all profits from the sale to Sheffield Children's Hospital. Please help us raise as much as possible for the hospital."

You can see his work here - The Art of Matt Ferguson (cakesandcomics.com)

You can buy the sculpture here from 6pm - Vice Press - Limited Edition Art Prints and Movie Posters (vice-press.com)

Each sculpture is priced at £50.