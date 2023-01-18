New and existing Trainline app users can get £15 off flexible, weekly or monthly train season tickets

Martin Lewis has revealed a way people can get cheaper train tickets amid the cost of living crisis.

The money saving expert, 50, from Manchester, spoke about train discounts, energy bills, travel insurance, student loans and much more on his self titled ITV show last night (January 17).

Advertisement Hide Ad

He informed The Martin Lewis Money Show viewers that they can get £15 off train tickets, with just one simple trick.

Martin Lewis with the TV Expert award in the winners' room at the National Television Awards 2022 at OVO Arena Wembley on October 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

New and existing Trainline app users can use the code ‘HELLOSAVINGS’ to get a discount off flexible, weekly or monthly train season tickets.

Martin added that some rules do apply, saying: “The ticket has to cost over £30, and it doesn’t work on annual season tickets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on the Martin Lewis Money Show, the host advised people to get travel insurance as soon as they book a holiday - and not to wait until just before you go.

He explained that if you can no longer go on your holiday, even due to serious medical reasons, “you don’t have rights” to ask the airline for a refund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Travel insurance can be as little as £9. Get yourself on a comparison site, get yourself some protection so if you can’t go on the holiday, you are covered, not just if something goes wrong when you are on the holiday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you don’t have travel insurance, then he advised the only thing you can do is speak to the travel agent, airline or hotel and see what they can do to help.

Martin said: “Tell them your situation and ask if there is anything they can do. Will they give you vouchers so you can fly in the future on the same plane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Same with the hotel. Legally though, it is very unlikely that you have any rights.”