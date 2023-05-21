A vigil calling for justice for two dogs shot and killed by police in London is planned for Sheffield.

Marshall and Millions, two Staffordshire bull terriers, were gunned down in the capital earlier this month by Metropolitan Police officers after reports that the pair had mauled a woman moments earlier.

Their owner, homeless man Louie Turnbull, 46, who was tasered and arrested, has appeared in court charged with being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control.

But protests and vigils are being held across the country in support of the dogs, calling for the police officers who killed them to face justice.

Now a vigil has been announced for Sheffield – and it is due to be held outside Sheffield Town Hall, Pinstone Street, from 1pm on June 4.

Organiser Amellia Jayne Glossop said: “I'm hosting a Justice For Marshall and Millions vigil, Sheffield, at Sheffield Town Hall on June 4 at 1pm.

“This event is for people to pay their respects and to sign our petition to bring justice for the dogs whom lost their lives. Welcome to bring a picnic if you like – we will have candles but feel free to bring your own.”

Earlier this month, 200 members of Animal Rising, the group who disrupted the Grand National, held a demonstration outside Scotland Yard where Mr Turnbull told the crowd that officers had ‘murdered’ his dogs.

Addressing the crowd, Turnbull said: “They pulled out all their weapons. They were intimidating me and the dogs. And all they were doing was trying to protect me. I had them on the lead, I was pulling them away and they just murdered them. I can’t sleep.”

Witnesses who saw the woman being 'attacked' by the two dogs claimed she had got caught up the their leads and was not seriously injured.

Animal Rising said: “We are here to remember the two beautiful dogs Marshall and Millions who were killed by the Met Police, to remember all the human and non-human lives that are taken every day at the hands of the state and the police, and to hold the Met Police accountable for their actions.”

A petition calling for justice for Marshall and Millions has been set up, with more than 34,000 people calling for action.

The Met Police said its Directorate of Professional Standards conducted a thorough review of the incident, including all of the available body worn footage, and was satisfied there were no concerns around officer conduct.

A spokesman for the force said: “We are aware of the video being shared on social media showing part of an incident in Limehouse where two dogs were destroyed by police officers responding to a report of a woman being attacked.

“Police were called just after 5pm on Sunday, May 7, to a woman being attacked by a dog in Commercial Road, E14.

“Officers attended the location where the aggressive behaviour of two dogs was of considerable concern and posed a significant threat to them.

“A man was arrested in connection with the incident for having a dog dangerously out of control and assault offences.