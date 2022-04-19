Married At First Sight: Everything we know about Doncaster's Adam Aveling and Tayah Victoria

The pair were brought together on the Channel 4 reality TV show – and are the only couple from that series to have stayed together.

The loved-up pair have won legions of fans – here’s everything we know about Married At First Sight’s Adam and Tayah!

Adam and Tayah Victoria are expecting a baby after getting together on Married At First Sight. (Photo: E4).

The E4 show paired the couple last September in its sixth UK series which sees complete strangers brought together to tie the knot and then stick together to see if they can make it work.

26-year-old Adam, an electrician since leaving school, won fans for his lean physique, being a gym and fitness fanatic.

Meanwhile, at the start of the show, his 25-year-old partner, Tayah, was an estate agent with ambitions of becoming a young mum.

Adam was no stranger to being on the box. Back in 2019, he was a contestant on ITV’s Back to Mine.

But it was Married At First Sight where the pair became telly favourites - despite a particularly embarrassing faux pas at their wedding, where Adam mistook Tayah for one of the bridesmaids.

As the show gathered pace, the pair became smitten with each other – and at one time admitted they had been ‘at it like rabbits.’

And the fairytale ending viewers wanted came at the end of the series when the couple moved in together – and Adam asked Tayah to marry him for real.

Tayah moved to Doncaster and transformed her hubby’s ‘lad pad.’

After slamming his pool table and coffee table on the show, she wasted no time in making a few changes after being very vocal about what she didn’t like - in particular the blue LED light up coffee table.

Talking about the coffee table, Adam told new!: “It’s already gone, Tayah sold it straight away! She used the one thing she didn’t like as the selling point; that it lit up."

She added: "I got more money for it then he’d originally paid for it too!"

During the show’s run, Tayah dropped the biggest hint yet the couple were still an item after it was revealed that she had posted the sofas for sale on a Doncaster Facebook page as far back as June.

And eagle eyed fans also noticed that Adam’s parents were Facebook friends with Tayah, who moved from Hertfordshire to live in Doncaster – which she says she prefers to her life down south due to the amount of countryside around the town and also the friendliness of local people.

Adam popped the question to Tayah for real at the end of the series and soon after the couple brought a puppy called River into their lives.

The couple announced their baby news in OK! magazine.

The pair were hoping to marry later this year, but with a new arrival on the way the date as now been moved back a year.