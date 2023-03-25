Hidden in the corner of Fargate, the original Marmadukes has been serving the people of Sheffield for over 10 years, writes Hannah Jackson.

My favourite part of living in Sheffield has always been its selection of charming cafes, but nowhere does it quite like Marmadukes and its original site, a 19th century townhouse on Norfolk Row, is the ultimate brunch spot.

With another venue in the heart of the city and one on Ecclesall Road, Marmadukes provides a unique dining experience, which is tailored to each venue.

Its flagship site on the quaint Norfolk Row is the perfect place to enjoy an iced beverage in the sun, or to tuck into a delicious breakfast in one of its endearing little rooms.

Inside the charming cafe. Picture: Hannah Jackson

As well as offering their own take on some classic breakfasts, the menu also has a range of exciting and instagrammable dishes, with my favourite being the Mushrooms on Toast. No other cafe has even come close to matching this dish.

If you don’t fancy any of the all-day brunch items, their scrumptious lunch menu is filled with grilled sandwiches, homemade tarts - and of course, the mouthwatering Marms Burger.

When I’m (rarely) not here for food, I still love to enjoy a specialty coffee and a book in one of the cafe’s cosy nooks.

The enticing interior and serene atmosphere make for a faultless spot to spend the afternoon, whether you’re alone or in the company of friends.

The charming cafe. Picture: Hannah Jackson.

One of my most cherished memories at university is sitting outside this cafe for the first time with some friends from my course. Despite all the stress from exams and my job, I was overwhelmed with ease and comfort the whole time I was there.

We spent hours chatting and laughing (with lots of cake) and took in the impressive views of the gothic St. Maries Church and the Edwardian Lyceum Theatre - an experience we seldom enjoyed as students.

