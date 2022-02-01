Marjorie Grayson: Verdict expected today in tragic death case
A verdict is expected today in an inquest into the death of a woman found dead at the Sheffield house where she killed her husband months earlier.
Sheffield assistant coroner Abigail Combes is expecting to sum up the case, which resumes at the Medico-Legal Centre this afternoon.
Read More
Marjorie Grayson, aged 85, fatally stabbed her husband, Alan, in the home they shared in Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, in September 2018.
She had been suffering from a type of dementia, which affected her ability to inhibit her impulses on the day of the “inexplicable” attack upon her husband.
She was sentenced to a hospital order under the Mental Health Act.
But after being discharged into the community she was found dead at her home on Orgreave Lane.
A psychiatrist had said Mrs Grayson had not expressed anything which suggested she posed a risk to herself, but her family have raised questions over the care she received after her discharge during lockdown.