Sheffield assistant coroner Abigail Combes is expecting to sum up the case, which resumes at the Medico-Legal Centre this afternoon.

Marjorie Grayson, aged 85, fatally stabbed her husband, Alan, in the home they shared in Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, in September 2018.

Police officers and scenes of crime officers at a property in Orgreave Lane Sheffield, where the body of an 86 year old man was been discovered. Picture Dean Atkins. A verdict is expected today in an inquest into the death of a Marjorie Grayson, found dead at the Sheffield house where she killed her husband months earlier.

She had been suffering from a type of dementia, which affected her ability to inhibit her impulses on the day of the “inexplicable” attack upon her husband.

She was sentenced to a hospital order under the Mental Health Act.

But after being discharged into the community she was found dead at her home on Orgreave Lane.