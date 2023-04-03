The historic building said to be an important part of the Sheffield’s working-class history has been saved from demolition, according to a city councillor.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal has revealed Sheffield City Council’s planning department has issued an Article 4 notice, which he said will legally protect the building from any planned demolition temporarily.

He told The Star: “It’s untouchable for six months… We are now preventing the much loved building from being demolished.”

The news comes less than a week after Sheffield’s Heritage Champion, Coun Janet Ridler, asked the council to urgently approve the Article 4 notice. Coun Ridler stepped in after hearing a firm had applied for a fast-track demolition order, which potentially could have allowed them to knock down the building from April 6.

