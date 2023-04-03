Councillor Mazher Iqbal has revealed Sheffield City Council’s planning department has issued an Article 4 notice, which he said will legally protect the building from any planned demolition temporarily.
He told The Star: “It’s untouchable for six months… We are now preventing the much loved building from being demolished.”
The news comes less than a week after Sheffield’s Heritage Champion, Coun Janet Ridler, asked the council to urgently approve the Article 4 notice. Coun Ridler stepped in after hearing a firm had applied for a fast-track demolition order, which potentially could have allowed them to knock down the building from April 6.
Coun Iqbal stated it was a “good news story for the city”. He added: “From the minute [Janet and I] found out we went and got something legal to stop it and it shows we are listening.”