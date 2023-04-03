News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
3 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
4 hours ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
4 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
4 hours ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
4 hours ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years

Mappin Coffee House Sheffield: Historic building 'saved' from demolition for six months after notice served

The historic building said to be an important part of the Sheffield’s working-class history has been saved from demolition, according to a city councillor.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 18:39 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 18:39 BST

Councillor Mazher Iqbal has revealed Sheffield City Council’s planning department has issued an Article 4 notice, which he said will legally protect the building from any planned demolition temporarily.

He told The Star: “It’s untouchable for six months… We are now preventing the much loved building from being demolished.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The news comes less than a week after Sheffield’s Heritage Champion, Coun Janet Ridler, asked the council to urgently approve the Article 4 notice. Coun Ridler stepped in after hearing a firm had applied for a fast-track demolition order, which potentially could have allowed them to knock down the building from April 6.

Most Popular
The former Mappins Coffee House has been saved from demolition, according to Councillor Mazher Iqbal.
The former Mappins Coffee House has been saved from demolition, according to Councillor Mazher Iqbal.
The former Mappins Coffee House has been saved from demolition, according to Councillor Mazher Iqbal.

Coun Iqbal stated it was a “good news story for the city”. He added: “From the minute [Janet and I] found out we went and got something legal to stop it and it shows we are listening.”

Sheffield City Council