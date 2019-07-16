Man's body found outside in Sheffield
A man’s body has been found outside in Sheffield this afternoon.
By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 16 July, 2019, 18:05
South Yorkshire Police officers were called out to the scene in Fulwood Road at 1.46pm.
A witness told how the incident happened near the former NatWest bank in Broomhill.
A force spokesperson said a man’s body was discovered outside rather than inside a property.
In a statement, police said: “It is believed there are no suspicious circumstances.”