Man's body found outside in Sheffield

A man’s body has been found outside in Sheffield this afternoon.

By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 16 July, 2019, 18:05

South Yorkshire Police officers were called out to the scene in Fulwood Road at 1.46pm.

A witness told how the incident happened near the former NatWest bank in Broomhill.

A force spokesperson said a man’s body was discovered outside rather than inside a property.

In a statement, police said: “It is believed there are no suspicious circumstances.”