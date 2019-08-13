Man's bid to track down Doncaster woman he met in Benidorm cafe

A holidaymaker has launched a bid to track down a Doncaster woman he met while on holiday in Benidorm.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 09:05

Dave Gillan is hoping readers will be able to find the mystery woman he met in the Spanish resort last week.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster MP and pro-EU group clash over 'dishonest' no deal Brexit petition

He says the woman left her phone number for him at his hotel reception – but he typed the number into his mobile incorrectly and then threw away the bit of paper with her details on it.

Dave Gillan is trying to track down a woman from Doncaster.

He said: “I had her number but typed it in my phone wrong. Can you help me in anyway?

“I’m clutching at straws but I thought maybe she would read any type of notice put out.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Mr Gillan says the pair met in Cafe Benidorm on Wednesday night – she was wearing a yellow top and jean skirt and has brown hair. He was wearing a stag t-shirt with jeans shorts.

He says the woman was called Amy, was a mum, and was holidaying with her family.

He was stopping at Le Era Park apartments.

Anyone who can help should email darren.burke@jpimedia.co.uk and we will put you in touch with Mr Gillan.