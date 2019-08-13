Man's bid to track down Doncaster woman he met in Benidorm cafe
A holidaymaker has launched a bid to track down a Doncaster woman he met while on holiday in Benidorm.
Dave Gillan is hoping readers will be able to find the mystery woman he met in the Spanish resort last week.
He says the woman left her phone number for him at his hotel reception – but he typed the number into his mobile incorrectly and then threw away the bit of paper with her details on it.
He said: “I had her number but typed it in my phone wrong. Can you help me in anyway?
“I’m clutching at straws but I thought maybe she would read any type of notice put out.”
Mr Gillan says the pair met in Cafe Benidorm on Wednesday night – she was wearing a yellow top and jean skirt and has brown hair. He was wearing a stag t-shirt with jeans shorts.
He says the woman was called Amy, was a mum, and was holidaying with her family.
He was stopping at Le Era Park apartments.
Anyone who can help should email darren.burke@jpimedia.co.uk and we will put you in touch with Mr Gillan.