The Spearmint Ostriches in Doncaster is one of the top rated pubs on the travel website – despite the exact location being kept a secret.

The garden shed pub comes complete with bar, football and TV memorabilia – even a ‘watch live football here’ banner fastened to the fence outside.

And It has been voted the fourth best nightlife venue in the town, even though it is in a back garden and not open to the general public.

The bar is decorated with Leeds United memorabilia. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

The pub, which appears to have been filled with a lot of football and Leeds United shirts, has been described as the “best venue in Donny”.

The backyard boozer is made up of a large garden shed and decking area, but the bar appears to be generously stocked with a wide selection of drinks.

Inside there is an array of lagers, spirits and bar snacks as well as traditional beer mats and pumps – but it is not clear if they are functional.

The Spearmint Ostriches has been named one of Doncaster's best nightlife venues. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

There is also a huge TV screen to watch the football on, as well as a heated outdoor area for visitors to enjoy the limited British sunshine.

One wall is decked out in memorabilia from hit TV show Peaky Blinders.

A Sky Sports and BT Sports poster sits outside, telling visitors that they can watch the live football from the venue.

Photos posted on TripAdvisor show visitors celebrating Leeds United's Premier League promotion in 2020.

One wall is decked out with Peaky Blinders material. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

One reviewer said that the garden boozer is the “best in Donny” and an “Amazing little pub!!”

She added: “Such a good variety of wine and beer. 100% recommend the Zinfandel.

“Best place to go for a drink with all the family but also the adults after 7pm."

Patrick said: "Spent fireworks night here. I cannot speak higher of the owners, quality beers and company. Would highly recommend to anyone else."

The backyard bar promises live football. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

A third reviewer, Sam, said: "Lovely place, great people even better food lol. Highly recommend.

“Looking forward to next visit, my 4 year old cries when she has to leave fab place for children.”