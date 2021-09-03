Man tragically dies after police called over concerns for safety in Rotherham
A man has tragically died after being found on a South Yorkshire street with severe head injuries.
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 10:27 am
Emergency services rushed to Clifton Lane, in Rotherham, on Wednesday, September 1, after receiving reports of concerns for the man’s safety at around 5.10pm.
He was found with ‘significant’ head injuries and despite the best efforts of paramedics was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
South Yorkshire Police today said his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.