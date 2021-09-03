Emergency services rushed to Clifton Lane, in Rotherham, on Wednesday, September 1, after receiving reports of concerns for the man’s safety at around 5.10pm.

He was found with ‘significant’ head injuries and despite the best efforts of paramedics was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police today said his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...